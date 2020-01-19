Man strikes SEPTA bus driver in face in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania – Police search for a man who hit a SEPTA bus driver in the face on New Years Eve in Pennsylvania.

It happened at 10:34 p.m. December 31, 2019, on route 113 at Pembroke and Oak avenues in East Lansdowne.

Police said the man refused to pay the ticket price, argued with the bus driver, and then beat her.

The man was last seen fleeing on Oak Avenue.

Police hope the video and a $ 1,000 reward will help them find the perpetrator.

“Instead of celebrating, one of our operators was hit in the face,” said SEPTA Transit chief Thomas J. Nestel. “It’s scandalous. Absolutely scandalous.”

“A woman is just doing her job, driving a bus with passengers, when someone interferes with our operators to the point where it endangers the safety of this operator and others,” he said. “We take it personally.”

Police said the bus operator had broken his glasses and had a few cuts to his face.

“I have seen people arguing with the bus driver, never attacking them,” said Corey Hammons, SEPTA bus driver.

He was blown away by the video. Hammons said he couldn’t understand the level of violence towards someone who was just doing his job.

“The bus drivers here, listen, I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t do anything without them. I think they should be treated with respect,” he said.

If caught, the man faces charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Nestel.

According to SEPTA figures, attacks on bus operators have increased compared to the past three years.

In 2019, 46 attacks were reported, 13 in 2018 and 29 in 2017.

However, few cases involved operators who were actually hit.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the SEPTA police.

