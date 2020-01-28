Man suspected of having gun and attacking woman on Crawley Street

A man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman in Crawley in the middle of the night.

Sussex police officers were alerted to an “altercation” between a man and a woman at Winchester Road, Tilgate at 3:45 am on Tuesday January 28.

Shortly after a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Road, a short walk away.

He remained in detention Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, who is known to the man, was slightly injured in the incident.

“Guards are currently in place at both locations,” said a spokesman for the Sussex police.

Police conducted door-to-door investigations on Tuesday and two police vehicles were parked on Winchester Road in the morning, while the same number were on Peterborough Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is invited to report it online or to call 101, citing series 133 of 01/28.

