Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Ilford

A man was stabbed in a house in Ilford.

The London ambulance service called police in a house on The Drive just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, but it is not yet known how serious his injuries are.

The incident is believed to have taken place at the address.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A man has been arrested nearby and remains in police custody.

At this time, it is not believed that anyone else is wanted in connection with the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said, “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3:46 p.m. on Saturday February 8 to report a man stabbed to a residential address on The Drive in Ilford.

“Officers and the London Air Ambulance were present. The man [without further details] was taken to a hospital in east London. We are awaiting an update on his condition.

“A man was arrested nearby, suspected of causing serious bodily harm. He was taken to an East London police station where he remains in detention.

“At this early stage, the police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault.

“The investigations are continuing.”

.