[Man touched himself inappropriately at Rate bus terminal in Edison Park: law enforcement]

Law enforcement are warning Northwest Side inhabitants of a man who touched himself inappropriately at a Tempo bus terminal Friday in Edison Park.

A feminine purchaser was waiting around for a Tempo bus in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when a gentleman in a darkish-coloured van drove up and parked nearby, Chicago law enforcement claimed.

The guy named out to the woman, who observed him touching himself “inappropriately” although leaning towards the van, law enforcement said.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 45-calendar year-outdated gentleman, about five-foot-8 with a hefty develop, police stated. He was sporting a tan knit hat, black jacket with white lettering on the sleeve and dim pants.

Anyone with information is questioned to connect with Location North detectives at 312-746-8261.

