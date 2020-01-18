Man tries to hit Visalia police officer with car

VISALIA, California (KFSN) – A South Valley parolee was arrested after he attempted to hit a police officer with his car.

Kenneth Ray Johnson, 34, also tried to cross a river to avoid his arrest.

Police say he was found in a car in a parking lot. An officer was just trying to investigate and find out what was going on when he nearly knocked him over with his truck as he tried to escape.

On Friday morning, two officers were driving near Lover’s Lane and Millcreek, when they noticed two men chasing Grace Community Church, so they turned to investigate

They found nothing at the church, but moments later, a witness told officers that the two suspects jumped over a fence into an adjacent church.

Instead, the officers found a white van with Johnson inside.

One of the investigators approached the truck and started to read the plate number to be shipped when he said that Johnson had turned on the truck and almost hit the officer.

In doing so, the occupant of the vehicle turned it on and the officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. He then hit the patrol car and fled, “said Visalia police sergeant Celestina Sanchez.

An officer patrolling nearby spotted the truck by the Saint John River and the suspect was trying to flee.

The officers were finally able to catch Johnson and determine that the car had been stolen, and found several items, including burglary tools, shaved keys and methamphetamine, in his car.

He has now reserved several charges, including assault and assault for parole.

The suspect is also charged with another injury-free car accident that occurred during the short pursuit.

Officers have no description of the other suspected suspect involved, and ask anyone with information to call detectives.

