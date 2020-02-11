Man trying to cross the small street in Hudson hit by multiple vehicles

HUDSON, Florida (WFLA) – Witnesses report that a man crossing Little Road north of State Road 52 at Bayonet Point was hit by several cars. The Florida Highway Patrol confirms that the victim died at the scene.

A local soldier tells Eight on Your Side that both drivers who hit the man stayed at the crash site.

Nikki Rittgers was driving into the dollar store parking lot when the accident happened.

“I had my six year old with me and thank God he looked at my cell phone and has no idea what was going on,” said Rittgers. “I heard everything, I saw the whole thing. As if I was parked in my car in front of the family dollar because I was about to get into the family dollar. And he was literally here on the sidewalk crossing. “

Rittgers said the man was wearing dark clothes and this section of Little Road is quite dark. Since she was one of the only witnesses, she stayed in the dollar store parking lot until the authorities arrived.

“When the cops got here because I had 911 on the phone, they told me to stay until they got here. I went home because I had my son,” said Rittgers. “I didn’t even go into the family dollar.”

Florida Highway Patrol officers have not yet identified the man who died, and have not said whether any of the drivers will indict.

