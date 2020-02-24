[man,-two-juveniles-arrested-in-stallion-springs-house-invasion-robbery]

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — A few persons have been arrested in link with a home invasion robbery last week.

The Stallion Springs Law enforcement Department mentioned that on Sunday at all-around five a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Business been given a simply call about a disturbance in the 28900 block of Horsethief Generate. The caller mentioned another person rang the front doorbell and then fled in a auto in an not known direction.

When SSPD officers arrived, they found a black Toyota Prius parked in front of an unoccupied residence. Officers decided the automobile matched the description from the original household invasion robbery.

The officers carried out a research of the auto and found five firearms as properly as stolen home joined to the the home invasion robbery that transpired on Feb.18 in the 17000 block of Carlisle Drive. Officers also located ski masks and plastic gloves.

Duarte resident Romelo Delight, 23, 32-year-outdated Malcom Adams from Palmdale and two juveniles ended up arrested. Delight was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of residence invasion theft, assault with a lethal weapon, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, untrue imprisonment, theft, possession of stolen residence, conspiracy and baby endangerment.

Adams was booked on suspicion of baby endangerment and possessing stolen property and is not considered to have been concerned in the robbery.

Two male juveniles from Los Angeles County ended up booked into the James G. Bowles Juvenile Corridor on suspicion of household invasion theft, assault with a fatal weapon, carrying a hid weapon in a auto, false imprisonment, theft, possession of stolen home and conspiracy.

“The Stallion Springs Police Department would like to specially thank the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Valley Law enforcement Department and the Stallion Springs Police Volunteers for their help in this investigation,” the department mentioned in a news launch. “This is a person of several scenarios demonstrating the great operating romantic relationship that exists concerning legislation enforcement companies in Kern County.”