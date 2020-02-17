[Man United paid out £16.5m Extra than they should have for Bruno Fernandes as Sporting Lisbon chief points out transfer blunder]

Manchester United shelled out £16.5million additional than they should really have finished to indicator Bruno Fernandes, according to Sporting Lisbon vice-president Francisco Salgago Zenha.

In a transfer battle which lasted for additional than 6 months, United finally signed the 25-year-old on the remaining 7 days of the January transfer window for £67m.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United immediately after months of transfer negotiations

Having said that, Zenha insists that though the Primeria Liga aspect shed their captain, they truly got the superior of the Red Dvils at the negotiating desk.

As reported by the Mirror, Zenha claimed: “I realised in the negotiations that Manchester United was persuaded that we were going to give in and that for €50m he was accomplishing the offer. Perfectly they finished up having to pay 65 million.

“They ended up erroneous and finished up having to pay what we wished. We went to get 20 million much more than if we experienced sold four months back.”

Regardless of paying around the odds for the central midfielder, compatriot Diogo Dalot has told the formal club web site he feels as though Fernandes will match in properly at Aged Trafford.

He told Manchester United’s official website: “Perfectly. I imply, it is like he has been here for two a long time presently.

“He is getting on very perfectly with the lads, it is very fantastic to have him in this article, it is quite fantastic for me, really fantastic for the crew, he is a amazing participant and a great human being.

“So, it is just one a lot more to assistance the team.”