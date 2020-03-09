“Man Up & Debate Me”

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. said he wants to discuss the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter over who has used his father’s government position to financially benefit.

Trump Jr. challenged Hunter via Twitter and in an interview with Axios, adding that he is ready to release his taxes if the son of the former vice president also goes public.

Quoting his Axios interview on Twitter, President Donald Trump’s eldest son stated:

The mainstream media love to make the wrong equivalence between us, so let’s figure it out – I challenge Hunter Biden to speak to me and to debate me. Hunter releases his tax returns and I release mine. We have an open conversation about who really benefited from his father’s public office!

I Challenge Hunter Biden To Modify And Debate Me @ JimVandeHei Moderate. Hunter releases his tax returns and I release mine. We have an open statement about who really benefited from his father’s public office! pic.twitter.com/6N6MObhGhb

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2020

“We can go through all the transparency, we show everything and you can talk about all the places where I’m supposedly run over, but Hunter Biden is not,” added Trump Jr. during his interview with Axios.

President Trump’s son emphasized that the difference between Hunter and himself is that he made money working for his father as a private entrepreneur, while Joe’s son benefited from his taxpayer-funded government position.

Trump Jr. he said to Axios:

The difference is that I made a lot of money from my father because I worked for 20 years in his company as a private entrepreneur. Hunter Biden earned a job at MBNA, the largest bank in the state of Delaware, where his father was a senator. Where his father was also signing favorable banking legislation that seemed to be tracking where his ups and downs were coming from.

“Hunter Biden, maybe at 28, entered the Amtrak board,” he continued.

“He’s obviously a fan of the locomotive,” tweeted Trump Jr. “He knows a lot about these things. No one believes it. Show me where I occupy the council seats. “

When Axios accused Trump Jr. from benefiting financially during his father’s term as chair of his paid book and speech agreement, he answered:

Nothing I have done before and again if you look at the tax returns, which we may discuss in this debate, you can see that I have not raised and raised more money than I have probably been in recent years. years before entering politics. So I will be happy to have this conversation.

“I have been making paid speeches for over a decade,” said Trump Jr., after adding, “I no longer do internationals.”

Asked if Axios would publish the tax returns, the president’s son, who still runs the Trump Organization with his brother Eric, responded: “If we do both, 100 percent. Let’s talk about who benefited from the public service that Happy to do. Let’s make it come true. “

“It’s hard to believe anything Trump says in tax returns when Donald Sr. has been lying for years about his release,”

TJ Ducklo, the national press secretary for Biden’s presidential campaign, said in response, according to Axios.

Senate Republicans are investigating Bidens’ activities in Ukraine, especially Hunter’s business with corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Joe served as Vice President.

The GOP has backed itself against the allegations of Democrats pursuing the Biden-Burisma probe because the White House hopes that Joe has resurfaced in his quest to become the Democratic party’s presidential candidate.