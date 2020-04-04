Man Utd and Arsenal attack Thomas Lemar away from Atletico Madrid

Lemar is barely impressive in Spain (photo: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid flop, Thomas Lemar, may be released in the next transfer window, and Arsenal and Manchester United are interested, according to reports.

The French international has passed almost a year without a goal and no help for the club, struggling to adapt to the Spanish match since his 62 million pounds moving with AS Monaco in 2018.

United reportedly opened talks with the winger’s representatives last month, while the Riflemen also had previously shown interest.

According to the Spanish publication Sport, Atletico is frustrated by the lack of progress in Lemar’s second season at Wanda Metropolitano.

The 24-year-old started just nine games in La Liga this season, and the club’s last goal scored on April 24, 2018, and manager Diego Simeone loses patience.

The Madrid team feels that his confidence is falling from playing to playing, and the winger has been defeated by teammate Ángel Correa.

Lemar can be made available at a reduced price, because the Spanish side is ready to suffer a loss and exempt it from wages.

Due to the financial uncertainty associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Atletico sees Lemar as a source of income that he can spend on his summer transfer goals.

United is also chasing the young star of Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, despite the astronomical price of 120 million pounds.

They will face the fierce rivalry between Chelsea and Liverpool, who are also following the 20-year-old’s movements after scoring 14 goals in Bundesliga this season.

