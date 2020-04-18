Man Utd blocked Jose Mourinho’s emergency return to Porto as a manager

Jose Mourinho agreed to return to Porto before Manchester United stopped traffic (AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United blocked Jose Mourinho from an unexpected return to Porto a few months before moving to Old Trafford.

The 57-year-old replaced Louis van Gaal in May 2016. He spent less than three years at United.

But before returning to the Premier League, Mourinho had the opportunity to manage Porto for the second time.

During his first stay at Porto Mourinho, he won the Portuguese league twice and led the team to the glory of the Champions League before leaving Chelsea in 2004.

Porto was looking for a new manager after the departure of Julen Lopetegui in January 2016.

According to Pinto da Costa, President of Porto, Mourinho has agreed to return by the end of this season before United steps in and stops.

“We didn’t have a coach in the middle of the season (after Lopetegui left),” said Da Costa, “FC Porto em casa.”

“I turned to Mourinho, who had a contract with Manchester United, but intended to start the following season, and asked if he could come by the end of the season before moving to Manchester.

“It seemed impossible. But he didn’t say yes to him.

“At that time the cup final and the league final took place and he said he would come.

“And when we thought it was possible, Manchester United did not agree because they argued that we could be opponents in European competition.

“But many people ignore the fact that without any conditions Mourinho was able to spend half a season in Porto in an emergency.

“This is an unknown fact, but it shows the feeling with which he was.”

