Man Utd is responsible for Marcus Rashford’s injury

Jamie O’Hara HAMBED Manchester United and insists that they are responsible for Marcus Rashford’s major injury that could put him off for at least six weeks.

Rashford had to take a break from a stress fracture on his back – the same problem that O’Hara suffered during his season.

The former Tottenham player says the English striker may never be the same player again, and all of this has to do with his club’s mismanagement.

Rashford’s injury meant he could not play Liverpool on Sunday as United suffered a 0-2 loss at Anfield

O’Hara, who described it as a “terrible injury,” needed a thorough investigation to fix his problem. He had two screws and a rod in his back and had to wait nine months for him to recover.

Former United striker Robin van Persie had the same problem during his career and had to stay out for four months. He said it was still a weak point for him after he retired.

Rashford was injured in the repeat victory in the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves, but this was completely prevented.

The striker, who has played almost every game for his club this season and scored 19 goals in 31 games, started on the bench but came on as a substitute in the second half.

However, he left the field only 15 minutes later after injuring his back.

Marcus Rashford was the best Manchester United player this season and he will be a huge mistake

And O’Hara said United should have done more to protect his star player and also targeted Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

“For me, Manchester United didn’t protect him – they put him at risk of not being the same player,” he said at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“I had the same problem because I was dubbing. I was on loan in Portsmouth and in pain, but I kept playing and ended up doing both sides. I had a double stress fracture that Rashford now has and was away for nine months.

“It’s a terrible injury because there is literally nothing you can do. He only has to rest three months for it to heal.

“It is really bad for Man United how they dealt with this injury.

“I’m so disappointed. So that a club doesn’t protect a young player like Rashford with an injury he knew he had and get to the point where he then plays on the other side, it is absolute suicidal.

According to Glen Johnson, Man United made a “big mistake” when he “burned out” Marcus Rashford in the FA Cup

“After this injury, you are never the same because you always put strain on your spine at one point in your back.

“I’m still going for a walk now and after ten minutes I have to sit for five because it’s never the way it was.

“For Rashford to be in the elite, you really, really have to protect him, and you don’t.” A club like Manchester United should get the best advice and protect its players – especially Rashford, who is the best player.

“So, to disappoint him to the point where he now has this injury, it’s so bad. I don’t think you don’t know how bad it is.”

O’Hara also believes the whole incident with Rashford’s injury shows why Paul Pogba is right to seek external help when he recovers from an injury.

“We groaned at Pogba,” said the former midfielder.

“I dug up Pogba and said he should be on the training ground, he should be with the physiotherapist, why do you want your own physiotherapist, etc.

“But now we know why – they are not good enough!

Pogba has been criticized for flying to America to seek treatment for his recent ankle injury and start rehab instead of staying with United

“Marcus Rashford is a young guy who wants to play for Man United – I would play with a broken back to play for Man United – but at some point the club and medical staff have to step in and say you need it to rest – you will make it worse. They damage you more than they have to and we have to get you out. “

“Ole Gunanr Solskjaer was not strong enough to say:” Marcus, you have to get out a little bit because it will only make it worse and you will damage your career. ‘