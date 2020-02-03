Man Utd left transfer destination Josh King after refusing to match Bournemouth’s rating and signing Odion Ighalo instead

Josh King felt “abused” by Manchester United after the club failed with a deadline day offer to sign the Bournemouth striker.

The Red Devils continued their unpredictable and somewhat bizarre approach to the transfer market when they turned their attention from Edinson Cavani to the former academic King.

Josh King felt “used and confused” by Manchester United

The cherry star has reinvented himself since leaving Old Trafford in 2013 and has established himself as a full-fledged Norwegian international and seasoned Premier League scorer.

Still, it was a shock to many that United turned to the 28-year-old to alleviate the injury crisis that hindered their leadership.

According to The Athletic, Bournemouth declined a second £ 25m bid on Thursday, but knew the player’s desire to prove himself in a club he had never played for in the Premier League.

The cherries were realistic and later started to replace King when they were expecting a third offer.

King has a fantastic goal record against his former club and secured victory at Vitality for Bournemouth

The Norwegian international moved to Old Trafford at the age of 16, but never appeared in the Premier League

King was ready to travel north to discuss the terms with the club he signed for when he was 16, but United never returned to the negotiating table.

The striker felt “frustrated” and “abused” by United, who eventually borrowed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from the Chinese Super League.

A bid of around £ 30m would have been satisfactory for the Premier League fighters, although King has reportedly not been upset by his current club for rejecting the first two offers.

In fact, he was present at Vitality Stadium on Saturday to watch the decisive win over Aston Villa, and was even seen laughing and joking with his Bournemouth teammates.