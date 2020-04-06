Man Utd star Daniel James is a great troll for Chelsea rival Billy Gilmour

James played FIFA with Gilmour for the weekend (photo: Getty)

Daniel James brilliantly aimed at Billy Gilmour and Chelsea while Premier League rivals took part in the FIFA charity tournament.

Manchester United striker was a hit this season at Old Trafford, while Gilmour appeared on stage when he played the lead role in Chelsea, dropping Liverpool from the FA Cup earlier this year.

22-year-old James talked to Gilmour about which teams they will play in, and each of them chooses their clubs.

Read the latest updates: live Coronavirus news

When Gilmour confirmed that he would choose Chelsea, James joined in, “Defeat them for the fourth time this season, right?”

James drew Gilmour’s laughter and ended the competition in FIFA after one victory.

However, Chelsea lost the last three meetings with United.

The Red Devils defeated Chelsea at home and away in the Premier League this season, and also eliminated the Blues from the Carabao Cup.

Gilmour and James will probably have to wait a long time to meet on the field.

The season has been suspended due to a coronavirus pandemic, but Premier League bosses hope the deferred matches will be played in the summer.

The 2019/20 league campaign has been extended indefinitely during the blockade.

More: football



While Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on players to agree to pay reduction, the Professional Football Association (PFA) rushed to the government attacking players during a health crisis.

“Players remember that as PAYE employees, the total payroll tax is a significant contribution to the financing of basic public services – which are currently particularly important,” reads the statement.

“Subtracting a 30% deduction from your salary will cost the Treasury considerable amounts. This would be harmful to our NHS and other government-funded services.

“The proposed 30% salary deduction over 12 months corresponds to over £ 500 million in pay cuts and a loss of tax contributions of over £ 200 million to the government.

“What effect does this loss of earnings have on the NHS government? Has this been included in the Premier League proposal, and did Health Secretary Matt Hancock take this into account when asking players to lower their salary? “

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

MORE: Manchester United sends an honest message to Pep Guardiola after his mother’s death from coronavirus

MORE: Liverpool leaned over to sign a deal with Manchester City star Leroy Sane in a deal of shock transfer by Danny Mills

Follow Metro Sport on our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can find more stories like this on our sports website.