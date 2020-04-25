Man Utd struggles to unload 500,000 pounds a week on the flop of Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez did not enjoy a successful charm at United (photo: Getty Images)

Manchester United has problems finding a buyer for winger Alexis Sanchez because, as Inter reports, Inter Milan is hesitating to sign an expensive flop.

The Chilean representative was loaned to Italy for the entire season after scoring only three goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils.

According to The Sun, the Serie A giants are reluctant to sign it because its exorbitant earnings are around £ 505,000 a week.

United already has a big hit at the 31-year-old, and the club in Milan offers just £ 80,000 a week towards total remuneration for its services this season.

One of the reasons Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to part with Sanchez was the negativity he brought to the club, whose Norwegian boss does not want to infiltrate his young, determined party.

With more than two years to sign the Old Trafford deal, United may have to spend about £ 55 million if they decide to part with the attacker before his contract expires.

Sanchez international coach Reinaldo Rueda described the “filmed” year in which the winger survived after moving from Arsenal to Manchester in 2018, but maintains that he can still play at a high level.

He said: “It was a traumatic year for him, very filmed, even after his departure from Arsenal, his first year in Manchester.

“He came to Copa America in Brazil and then was unlucky to be injured in Alicante in a friendly against Colombia. It almost frustrated his loan for Inter.

“When he recovered, a pandemic (coronavirus) occurred. I hope (coronavirus) passes quickly because he is a great professional.

“He has a great training culture and will maintain a high level in every club that will give him a chance. He still has a lot of football to show at the highest level. “

