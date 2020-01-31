Man Utd will LEAVE Paul Pogba after signing Bruno Fernandes in the transfer window in January

Bruno Fernandes was eventually signed by Manchester United. What does the midfielder’s arrival mean for Paul Pogba?

Well, according to a report, the transfer of the Portuguese international marks the end of France’s career as a Red Devils.

The Sun Claim United is ready to commit 26-year-old Pogba to a discount this summer. Now they have signed the perfect offensive midfield replacement for him.

It looks like Pogba’s career at Manchester United may end

Real Madrid and Juventus have long been associated with Pogba, which has been away from Old Trafford for more than a year.

He was rarely used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season due to injury. The former United Academy player played only seven games in the Premier League and has only played twice since early October.

Solskjaer and other club leaders are now ready to cut ties with Pogba at the end of the season and are reportedly ready to drastically cut their £ 150m price so that a deal can be closed.

Fernandes, a successful midfield scorer, is expected to fill the void left by injured Pogba in Solskjaer’s lineup.

He was on time to sign up for the wolves’ Saturday visit to Old Trafford – This is LIVE on talkSPORT – and Solskjaer was asked if the Portuguese ace would be there this weekend.

“He is fit enough to play and he will be in the squad,” said the boss. “Let’s get training out of the way today [Friday].

“He had some hectic days yesterday and even his daughter’s birthday. I don’t know to what extent he will be involved, but in the squad.”

