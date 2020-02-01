Man Utd’s failed January deals, Tottenham’s Gareth Bale talks, Ashley Young ‘was wanted by Conte at Chelsea’

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest news and information about the transfer of Saturday newspapers and online news.

Manchester United failed to transfer to Southampton forward Danny Ings in January. The Red Devils were looking for a center forward due to Marcus Rashford’s injury and decided the in-form ings would be a good acquisition. However, they did not manage to sign the former Liverpool player, but borrowed Odion Ighalo. (Telegraph)

The Red Devils were also interested in Norwich striker Teemu Pukki and were considering whether to bid for the 29-year-old, who scored 11 Premier League goals this season. However, it seems that no offer has been formalized since the Ighalo deal was closed before 11 p.m. on Friday. (Independently)

Tottenham also failed with a late offer for a striker on the closing date, with Eran Zahavi a goal from Jose Mourinho. He wanted to start over after Harry Kane’s injury, and the 32-year-old Israeli turned out to be a possible late recruit. However, a deal for the R&Z player in Guangzhou could not be completed before the 11:00 p.m. – FULL STORY

Getty Images – Getty

Tottenham wanted Eran Zahavi to sign on the cut-off date

Tottenham had discussions with Real Madrid about the possible signing of the closing date for Gareth Bale. Spurs have been involved in a bold dive for their former superstar all month and are said to have tried to get a finish line deal before the window closed. The club’s chairman, Daniel Levy, flew to Madrid to meet with Real President, Florentino Perez, with growing confidence that Bale would return to north London. (Times)

Ashley Young announced that he was attacked by Chelsea when Antonio Conte was in command at Stamford Bridge. Young made a switch to Inter in January to connect with Conte, and said he could have played under the Italian coach if he had previously switched to blues. “He wanted me at Chelsea a few years ago and he’s a fantastic manager,” said Young. (Sky)

Leicester is interested in Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was also associated with Spurs in January. Brendan Rodgers is said to be a big fan of the Danish international, and contacts have been established between the relevant parties. The Foxes could move for the Saints skipper this summer, and Nampalys Mendy is expected to leave when his contract expires. (Leicester Mercury)

Darren Lewis is “worried” about Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t improve the players

Manchester United will have Paul Pogba left this summer, now they have signed Bruno Fernandes of Sporting. Fernandes is expected to replace Pogba in United’s midfield, and club bosses are ready to commit the French international to a discount as he is flattered to be fooled at Old Trafford. Real Madrid and Juventus have both been associated with Pogba in the past, and he previously angered a move from United. – FULL STORY

Man City is working to sign the highly rated Brazilian youngster Yan Couto. Barcelona has finished the race for the Coritiba right-back, which means that Pep Guardiola’s team are leaders in conquering the 17-year-old. The Barca bosses believe that Couto had already signed a contract with City before moving to Etihad. (Goal)

Inter and Lazio will come on for Olivier Giroud again this summer after the Chelsea striker failed to seal a transfer from Stamford Bridge in January. French international Giroud will become a free agent when his blues contract expires at the end of June and a move to Serie A appears most likely. Tottenham and Newcastle were also connected to Giroud during the January window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

