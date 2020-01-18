Man Utd’s win over Liverpool would complete a hat-trick of unbeaten runs, but former Red Devil Mark Bosnich is not confident

Manchester United will travel to Anfield on Sunday to defeat bitter rival Liverpool and complete three unbeaten runs in the Premier League.

However, a former Red Devils player does not expect a miracle against Jürgen Klopp’s soaring Reds, especially without Marcus Rashford.

United was the team that ended both Arsenal’s and Chelsea’s famous undefeated run after stopping the Invincibles series at 49 games in 2004 before ending the 40-game run of Jose Mourinhos Chelsea a year later.

Getty Images – Getty

Wayne Rooney celebrated a 2-0 win for Man United against Arsenal in 2004 to end Arsenal Wenger’s undefeated run. The match was named “The Battle of the Buffet” and “Pizzagate” after Sir Alex Ferguson was hit with a slice of pizza A fight after the game between the teams in the tunnel

Liverpool currently has 38 games dating back to defeating Brighton almost 12 months ago.

It’s the third longest series in Premier League history, and Man United could do a hat-trick with party pooping victories if they stand up against their tough rivals this weekend.

Liverpool are the clear favorites for the 39th win and close the gap with another record after having made the best start to the season in the history of the five best European leagues.

However, the form book will disappear out of the window for the historic rivals’ last meeting on Sunday, and United has good reason to feel confident of achieving a possible outcome.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is the only team to score in a 1-1 draw against the Reds in October when substitute Adam Lallana saved Liverpool.

AFP or licensor

Liverpool remained undefeated just as Adam Lallana made a late equalizer and made a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier this season

This also ended Liverpool’s 17-game Premier League winning streak and prevented them from setting a new record as they were one game behind Manchester City.

United has beaten only once in the past five Premier League games in Anfield.

As Marcus Rashford doubts after a back injury, former Red Devils goalkeeper Mark Bosnich does not expect a shock victory on Merseyside.

The Australian said at Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast: “Jürgen Klopp’s team is flying absolutely, but Manchester United surprised us before this season.

“Just like the away game against Manchester City [a 2-1 win for United in December at Etihad Stadium], nobody gives United any chance.

“But they are the only team to have scored points for Liverpool in the league this season, so you never know!

“I would like to say,” Yes, you can do it “, but my head says” No “.

“Especially with the doubts about Rashford, I don’t think so.”

