Man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Finsbury Park

The first night of the new month has already seen terrible knife violence in London, with a man stabbed in Finsbury Park.

Metropolitan police were called to Fonthill Road at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 to report a stab.

Upon arrival, the police found a man with a stab wound and he was taken to hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

No further information on the victim has been published.

Police have confirmed that there have been no arrests and investigations to prosecute the attacker are continuing.

Anyone with information should call the police at 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

