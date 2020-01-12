Man was swept away by the floods when one in 9 died in storms

Loading...

An Oklahoma man was killed On Saturday after the tsunami in Kiowa, Oklahoma, an incident report from the Oklahoma Ministry of Public Security pointed out.

This is at least the ninth storm-related death across the country since Friday as severe weather and tornadoes devastated parts of the Midwest and South, covering crippled snow and ice from Kansas to Michigan.

Randall Hyatt, 58, went into deep floods that made his pick-up unusable. He got out of his vehicle and was swept away, the report said.

Hyatt’s body was recovered by the Pittsburg County Swift Water Team about 100 meters from his car at around 8:15 p.m.

Sarah Stewart, director of media operations at the Oklahoma Public Security Department, confirmed to CNN that the death was due to the storm. Kiowa is about 100 miles south of Tulsa.

A wintry mixture of ice-cold rain and snow moved across the state on Friday evening, the National Weather Service said Flash flood warnings were issued after heavy rain on Friday.

Deadly storms

Severe weather, which continued until Saturday, left two dead in Texas, three in Louisiana, and three in Alabama.

A heavy storm destroyed a house in Bossier, Louisiana on Friday evening, and an older couple was Found dead nearby, the authorities said. And in Oil City, a tree fell on a house and killed a man, said Steve Prator, sheriff of the Caddo parish.

In Texas, a vehicle killed a firefighter and police officer on icy Interstate 27 in Lubbock on Saturday morning when the couple had two previous highway accidents, said Lubbock chief of police Floyd Mitchell. A second fireman was hit and was in critical condition in a hospital.

Storms killed three people in Pickens County, western Alabama, said Sheriff Todd Hall. The victims came from an area near the town of Carrollton where some structures were destroyed and others damaged, Hall said.