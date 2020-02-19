[Man who drove students for 55 years to be buried in special school bus casket]

Nellie McDonald
by: Kylee Scales

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (WTTV/WXIN) – A beloved school bus driver in Minnesota is being remembered by his community in a very special way.

Glen Paul Davis was a lifelong resident and farmer in Grand Meadow, a town with about 1,140 residents. He died at the age of 88 on February 15.

He became a school bus driver for Grand Meadow Schools in 1949, and he drove the bus for 55 years. He drove multiple generations of local families, and the kids lovingly called him “Glennie.” He was proud to say in all those years of driving he never had an accident.

About 20 years ago, Davis made a joke about being buried in a school bus casket. His friend and funeral home owner Jim Hindt turned his idea into reality.

Hindt surprised Davis with a school bus casket six years ago. A family friend painted it “school bus yellow,” and his niece added the details. It says “Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495” on the side.

Hindt wasn’t sure if he would actually want to use it, but Davis loved it. He showed pictures of the casket to everyone.

“He was a great friend, a special man and a wonderful asset to our community, our schools especially,” Jim Hindt told FOX59.

A funeral mass will be held for Davis on Friday, February 21 at 10: 30 a.m.

