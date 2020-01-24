Man who escaped from squadron car at Lake Villa caught

The representatives of Lake County Sheriff found a man who had escaped from a squad car on Friday after being arrested in an unrecorded area near Lake Villa.

Nicholas A. Valentino, 26, was detained around 1:35 am. in a house in the 37400 block of North Cremona Avenue after delegates who had conducted a drug investigation discovered that he had two arrest warrants, according to the office of the Lake County sheriff.

He was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a team car as the delegates returned to the house for evidence, the sheriff’s office said. When the delegates returned, Valentino was nowhere to be found.

Nicholas Vanetino’s arrest photo from the 2019 Sheriff’s office in Lake County

Valentino was still found fascinated around 9 p.m. in the area of ​​Columbus Avenue and West Isola Avenue, the police said. He had manipulated the handcuffs to lie in front of his body.

He was arrested again without incident and detained in Lake County prison, police said.

Valentino was wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle in Lake County, police said. He also had an order from DuPage County for illegal drug possession.