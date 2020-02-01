Man Who Injured CHP Officers In Alleged DUI Accident Does Not Plead A Crime Charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who laughed and insulted investigators after injuring two California Highway Patrol officers in an alleged impaired driving accident did not plead a competition on Friday for a DUI crime charge.

Juan Manuel Moreno, 49 at the time of the accident, did not plead in favor of DUI with bodily harm in exchange for the dismissal of two other crimes, according to court records.

Moreno is to be sentenced on March 3.

Officers said Moreno had started a red light on May 11, 2019 while driving his white van as he headed south on Cottonwood Road. He struck a patrol vehicle and two officers aboard the vehicle sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The van continued south until it hit a chain-link fence, then headed west on Feliz Drive, officers said. A smooth track led the accident scene officers to a dirt lane in block 1200 of Feliz Drive where they met Moreno.

He got out of his van and headed for the officers, swaying back and forth and at one point stumbled and almost fell, according to court documents. He ignored orders to get down.

Handcuffed and questioned about the accident, Moreno told police that he did not know who had the green light. He said he knew he had crashed and said, “I just didn’t stop,” according to the documents.

The agents drove Moreno from his residence to the scene of the accident.

While a sergeant was taking photos for evidence, Moreno laughed and said, “I am not giving (explanatory), you are (explanatory),” the court documents said.