man-who-stole-ambulance,-led-philadelphia-police-on-chase:-“i-want-my-wife”

PHILADELPHIA — Unexpected emergency dispatch audio captured the voice of the man who stole an ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia and led law enforcement on a chase that lasted far more than an hour.

The suspect, whose title has not been released, jumped into the ambulance all-around nine: 20 p.m. Friday just after officers responded to a domestic disturbance connect with at the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The shirtless male, described as by police as “combative,” then hopped into the ambulance and drove towards a Philadelphia law enforcement officer. The officer opened fire, hitting the suspect 2 times in the leg and once in the side.

Inspite of the wounds, the person manages to retain driving.

Although within the ambulance, the guy took control of the radio:

“Do you think in the Lord Jesus Christ?” he can be listened to inquiring. “I want to get back to the Roosevelt Inn. I want my wife.”

He also warns officers to continue to be absent from the car.

“Remain back again, I’m telling you. You should not try out to open up that again doorway,” he can be listened to to say.

The chase took law enforcement all over Northeast Philadelphia. At the very least two times the suspect stopped and designed make contact with with officers, only to acquire off once more.

He barreled as a result of a gasoline station, drove above a median and down just one-way streets. A tow truck driver even acquired included at one particular point, hoping to collide with the ambulance driver.

The ambulance was tracked by the Philadelphia law enforcement air device and Chopper 6 High definition. The ambulance even drove earlier our Motion Information crews on the ground.

The pursuit lasted virtually 90 minutes, at last ending in the 2700 block of Tolbut Street wherever the ambulance stopped on the front lawn of a property.

The suspect, putting on only boxer shorts, was taken into custody and brought to the clinic. Police say charges towards the gentleman are nevertheless pending.

The officer hurt in the course of the chase has been addressed and released.