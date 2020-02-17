[man-who-was-stabbed-after-allegedly-assaulting-a-further-male-normally-takes-plea-deal]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male who was stabbed previous thirty day period right after he knocked on a southwest Bakersfield apartment and allegedly assaulted the gentleman who answered the door has approved a plea settlement.

Bernardo Zapien, 28, was sentenced Thursday to six yrs in prison soon after pleading no contest to assault on a man or woman with pressure possible to create wonderful bodily personal injury, according to court records.

Zapien, whom police described as homeless, knocked on the rear door of an condominium the evening of Jan. 25 in the 4100 block of Parker Avenue. A male answered, and Zapien assaulted him then went to the entrance of the residence where by he entered via a window, police explained.

He continued to assault the person, according to law enforcement, and a feminine resident grabbed a knife and stabbed Zapien numerous periods to stop the assault. They compelled Zapien out the again door.

Zapien was taken care of at a neighborhood healthcare facility for multiple stab wounds and cuts. After released, he was booked into jail on the assault charge and a theft charge.

The theft charge was dismissed beneath the plea arrangement.