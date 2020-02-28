man-will-get-twelve-years-in-jail-for-sharing-child-pornography

A Forest Park person was sentenced to 12 a long time and 7 months in jail for collecting and sharing approximately 200,000 pictures and videos of kid pornography.

Jonathan Stephens, 50, was sentenced Wednesday soon after pleading responsible in 2018 to a single depend of transportation of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois mentioned in a statement.

Stephens amassed about 194,00 sexually express visuals on pcs and external tough drives at his residence more than a period of time of 4 a long time, prosecutors mentioned. He also permitted other folks to obtain and obtain the documents.

Several of the young children in the photos were under 12 a long time outdated “and forced to engage in sadistic and masochistic conduct,” prosecutors mentioned.

Stephens was also ordered to shell out $187,500 in restitution to small children determined in the visuals.