[Man wished for shooting ex-girlfriend on Sharon Church Highway]

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Section states a male is wished for taking pictures his ex-girlfriend very last month.

Authorities say Stanley Phillips, 37, faces quite a few rates, together with domestic violence of a significant and aggravated mother nature.

According to investigators, the shooting transpired on February 23 at the suspect and victim’s property on Sharon Church Highway.

Deputies say the victim ended her relationship with Phillips before he shot her in the upper human body.

According to officers, she suffered a non-lifetime threatening damage.

Authorities also say Phillips still left the scene soon after the shooting.

If you know wherever he is, phone Crimestoppers at one-888-Crime-SC.