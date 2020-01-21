Man with crowbar arrested for torture at St. Pete restaurant

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (WFLA) – A homeless man with a long prison sentence is charged with going too far when he spoiled customers in a restaurant in St. Petersburg.

35-year-old Jeremy Norris was armed with a two-meter-long crowbar to beg for money in the Casita Taqueria in the Grand Central District of St. Petersburg.

For several years, Norris was arrested for all types of crime, including meth, spices, crack cocaine, ammunition, and drunkenness.

But on Wednesday evening, he was arrested for using a crowbar when he asked for $ 4.

“I find that terrifying,” said Patricia Carbalestrier.

Carbalestrier doesn’t like the crowbar incident.

“I would give him $ 4 just to make him go away,” she said.

St. Petersburg has a regulation that prohibits panhandling in the city center as a whole. In addition, you cannot do this at a cafe, bus stop, ATM, or bank entrance.

But

Dealing with less than warm people is part of the territory along Central Avenue

and beyond.

“There was a gentleman who had to use the toilet in my garden,” said Alison Harris. “I mentioned what he was doing, obviously inappropriate, pulled a knife out of me.”

An evening of eating and laughing shouldn’t be intimidating to donate with a crowbar.

“I think I would feel a little safer when I sit in a restaurant with people. If I were alone on the street, I would be very scared, ”said Carbalestrier.

