Man with fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot

LONDON (AP) – A man who appeared to be on the radar of the British counter-terrorism authorities strapped an artificial bomb and stabbed two people on a London street before being shot by the police on Sunday.

One victim was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, while the other victim suffered less serious injuries from the rampage that took place around 2:00 p.m. in the Streatham neighborhood, a combined residential and business district that is away from London’s world famous landmarks.

According to Lucy D’Orsi, deputy deputy commissioner, officials responded quickly to the stabbing because of a “proactive fight against terrorism” in progress. The video of the scene showed three undercover police officers in an unmarked car who stopped briefly and showed up with weapons.

Bell Reberio-Addy, a MP representing Streatham, said the attacker had been under surveillance “for some time”.

D’Orsi said the police believe the bloodshed is related to Islamic extremism. She gave no details.

The drama, about 5 miles south of central London, was a departure from the recent terrorist attacks in the British capital, which took place near landmarks such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

D’Orsi said the device that was attached to the attacker’s body was quickly classified as a joke.

A third person suffered minor injuries, apparently from flying glass.

The investigators did not provide any immediate details about the attacker. But the police have terrorized the terrorist terrorists faster than in similar cases in the past, suggesting that they may have had information about him. And the police mention of an active fight against terrorism indicated that he might be under surveillance.

D’Orsi said there was no “continuing danger” to the public, but the area remained closed off as the investigation continued. The normally busy area was deserted when the public followed the police request to stay away.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson subsequently said that the government would “fundamentally change” the way that people who were convicted of terrorist offenses were treated. He cited the attack on Sunday and another attack in the fish shop in December as the reasons for the changes.

The December attack was carried out by a man who was imprisoned for terrorist offenses. Johnson’s reference to this case indicated that something similar might have happened in this case.

The attack created chaos and panic on a typical Sunday afternoon, and the streets filled with wish-buyers.

Karker Tahir said he was at work when he saw the police chasing a man on Streatham High Road, the area’s main shopping area.

“They kept saying to him:” Stop it! Stop! “Tahir said.” But he didn’t stop and then I saw that they shot him three times. It was terrible to see that. The man was on the floor and it looked like he had something the police said could be a device. The police came to us and said, “You have to leave the shop because he has a bomb in his pocket.”

Images shared on social media showed a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a pharmacy. Emergency vehicles quickly filled the street and helicopters hovered above them.

“The circumstances are being checked,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted. “The incident was classified as terrorist.”

Stephen Roberts, a former Metropolitan Police commissioner, said that if the stings were done by a “self-starter” – someone who acts alone – it would mean that every city in the country is susceptible to a similar type of low-tech attack is.

The bloodshed occurred just over two months after two people near London Bridge were stabbed by a man who had recently been released from prison and was sentenced to 16 years in prison for planning a terrorist attack.

In November, the UK authorities reduced the national terrorist threat to “significant”, meaning that an attack is considered likely. This is the third highest level in a five-level system used by the UK authorities, and it was the first time since August 2014 that the level of threat was so low.

It was lowered because belief that events such as the loss of territory by the Islamic State group had reduced the risk of British jihadists returning from Syria.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, pushed for determination in the community in the face of another attack.

“Terrorists are trying to split us up and destroy our way of life,” he said. “Here in London we will never let them succeed.”

On Sunday, the Belgian police shot a woman who stabbed and injured passers-by in Ghent. However, the prosecutor said there was no suspicion of terrorism or any connection to the events in London.