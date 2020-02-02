Man with fake bomb sticks out 2 in London and gets shot

LONDON – A man who apparently stood on the radar of British counter-terrorism authorities who had tied up a fake bomb and stabbed two people in a London street before being shot by police on Sunday in what they called an Islamic terrorist attack.

One victim was admitted to hospital with life-threatening wounds, while the other suffered minor injuries in the rampage, which took place around 2 p.m. in the Streatham part of the city, a combined residential and commercial area far away from the world famous sights of central London.

Officers responded quickly to the stabbing because of a “proactive counter-terrorism operation” in progress, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said without working out. Video of the scene seemed to show three undercover police officers in an unmarked car that quickly stopped and surfaced with weapons.

Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of parliament representing Streatham, said the attacker had been under surveillance for “some time.”

D’Orsi said police believe the bloodshed was related to Islamic extremism. She gave no details and did not provide immediate information about the attacker.

D’Orsi said there was no ‘constant danger’ for the public, but the area remained closed as the investigation continued. The usually busy area was deserted because the public responded to requests from the police to stay away.

The drama about 5 miles south of central London marked a departure from recent terrorist attacks in the British capital that took place near sights such as London Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in the aftermath that the government would make “fundamental changes” to the way in which people convicted of terrorist crimes are treated. He cited Sunday’s attack and another one at Fishmonger’s Hall in December as reasons for the changes.