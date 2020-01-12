Man, woman arrested in murder of young Fall River man – Boston Herald

Loading...

A New Bedford man has been accused of murder in connection with a murder Saturday in Fall River, the prosecutor in Bristol said Sunday.

Nathan Silva, 23, was arrested without incident on Saturday night at Motel 6 in Seekonk, said a statement from the DA’s office in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in a residential complex.

Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River, died at Rhode Island Hospital Saturday after rescuers found him in the parking lot of the complex on Bay Road when they responded to a report of a stabbing around 7:23 am.

Jessica Brophy, 27, from Fall River, was also arrested Saturday for the death of Vieira and charged with complicity in murder – after the fact, the DA’s office said.

Both Silva and Brophy are imprisoned until their planned pre-trial Monday morning in Fall River District Court.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office said no further information could be released before the trial of Silva and Brophy.

State police are cooperating with Fall River police in the ongoing murder investigation.