[Man, woman carjacked in Gold Coast]

A gentleman and girl were carjacked Wednesday in the Gold Coastline on the In the vicinity of North Aspect.

About nine: 10 p.m., the male, 54, and woman, 48, had been about to park their 2018 Porsche in a garage in the 1500 block of North Dearborn Avenue when they were approached by two males donning dim outfits, Chicago law enforcement stated.

One of the males was armed and demanded the male and woman’s house and car keys, law enforcement mentioned. They complied.

Just one of the males then fled in the Porsche, whilst the other fled north in an alley in a maroon motor vehicle, police claimed.

No accidents have been claimed, law enforcement stated.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives look into.

