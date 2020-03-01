man,-woman-killed-in-possible-domestic-relevant-shooting-in-chatham

Two people today were shot to dying Sunday early morning in a achievable domestic-connected capturing in Chatham on the South Side.

At about six: 40 a.m., a combat involving numerous men and women broke out in the 8300 block of South LaSalle Avenue, and for the duration of the fight a 40-year-aged male pulled out a gun and fired pictures, hanging two people today, a 28-year-outdated man and 34-year-outdated woman, Chicago law enforcement reported.

Following being shot, the 28-yr-old person pulled out his own gun and returned photographs, hanging the 40-year-old man in the arm, police mentioned. The 28-12 months-old person and the 34-yr-previous female ended up taken to the University of Chicago Medical Middle where by they equally died.

The Cook dinner County health-related examiner’s office environment has not unveiled specifics about their fatalities.

The 40-12 months-old man was taken to Christ Medical Heart in Oak Garden for remedy for his gunshot wound to the arm, law enforcement claimed. He is in superior issue.

Spot South detectives are investigating.

