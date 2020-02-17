[man-wounded-in-scottsdale-metra-crash-dies-times-later]

A guy who was critically hurt following a Metra train hit a automobile previous 7 days on the Southwest Side died days afterwards.

Christopher T. Davis, 19, was one particular of four persons wounded when the train strike the car at a railroad crossing Feb. 12 in close proximity to 87th Avenue and Pulaski Highway, a Metra spokesperson and the Prepare dinner County healthcare examiner’s business reported.

An outbound SouthWest Assistance educate hit the auto about seven: 30 p.m., and the impact brought about the car to strike Davis, authorities said.

Surveillance video shared with the Sunlight-Situations seems to present the moments prior to the collision. A motor vehicle stops just past the practice crossing gate prior to the gate arrives down on major of the car’s trunk.

The car or truck tries to reverse, and then drives forward into the path of the approaching practice.

Davis was taken to Christ Health care Middle in Oak Lawn, in which he was pronounced useless at three: 51 p.m. Feb. 14, authorities reported.

Autopsy benefits introduced Sunday identified he died of several accidents from the crash, the healthcare examiner’s workplace claimed. His loss of life was ruled an accident.

A few other men and women harm in the crash have been taken in essential affliction to Christ Health-related Middle and the University of Chicago Health care Heart.