Manafort client lays the foundation for his theory at the center of Trump’s pressure campaign

One of Paul Manafort’s clients in Ukraine appears to have laid the groundwork for theories of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 elections that are now at the heart of President Trump’s campaign to pressure Kiev, according to an FBI interview published on Friday.

The interview notes indicate that Ukrainian politician Serhiy Lyovochkin – a longtime customer of Manafort in Kiev – told former campaign president Trump that the U.S. embassy in Kiev had requested information about Manafort from a specialized body responsible for enforcing anti-corruption law.

The notes were released in a FOIA litigation lawsuit by Buzzfeed and CNN, which searched open, redacted copies of the FBI interview notes from the Mueller investigation.

In this interview, Manafort told the special council that Lyovochkin had “heard Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that the American embassy was pressuring the national anti-corruption office of Ukraine to obtain information on Manafort”.

The TPM reported last month that the campaign to pressure Ukraine, which led to the third impeachment in U.S. history, started largely because Trump and his allies believed that Manafort had been the target of a Ukrainian plot to harm Trump’s chances in the 2016 elections.

More specifically, the theory boils down to an August 2016 New York Times article reporting that the name of Manafort appeared next to $ 12.7 million in alleged bribes on a ledger belonging to the political party. for which he consulted while working in Ukraine.

The article forced Manafort to resign from the Trump campaign and quoted statements from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, which was investigating the ledger.

The office was established under the Obama administration as a prosecutor specializing in the fight against corruption, having access to FBI assistance, which in theory gives it an advantage to probe the type of financial crime that plagues the Ukraine.

But for Trump and his allies, the suggestion that a Ukrainian law enforcement agency published damaging information about campaign president Trump was an example of “electoral interference” in 2016.

Giuliani himself allegedly consulted with Manafort’s legal team regarding the allegations and said that he had started to push Ukraine to investigate his desire to probe his “interference” in 2016.

The FBI interview notes suggest that the genesis of the theory came directly from Manafort of his Ukrainian client.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump’s campaign – “work quietly to stimulate Clinton”. So where is the A.G. survey @seanhannity

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Poroshenko, the predecessor of current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, had to face headwinds after the election of Trump, forced to face an American president who thought that Ukraine was unleashed against his presidential campaign .