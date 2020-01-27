Manage expenses when unplanned expenses are normal

divide

More and more workers in the US and around the world are asking for updated cost instruments as business relationships grow closer together. The volume and frequency of funds and data in typical business practices continue to increase. However, some companies continue to use manual, paper-based expense reporting systems that can lead to costly mistakes.

These systems are becoming increasingly frustrating for workers, especially as the average age of the world of work is steadily falling. Millennials have been at home in the global workforce for about a decade, but Generation Z is beginning to interfere in offices, warehouses and work floors, bringing with them their expectations of quick payments.

The latest Workforce Spend Playbook examines how an increasingly younger workforce is changing employee and employer approaches to payments and spending, and how manual spending tools can do harm in both the tax season and spending reporting.

The latest employee headlines

Many employees still track their expenses by collecting receipts, a time-consuming and often frustrating process. Metro Bank hopes that a new feature that will allow employees to take photos of such receipts and upload them immediately can help. The solution uses automated technology to categorize and codify relevant data from these documents in real time, reducing the time it takes employees and cost managers to search.

Workers also ask about payment options from their employers, including features that enable them to access their money earlier. According to a recent study, 72 percent of US workers want to have access to their wages before the set pay days. Such salary advances are of particular interest to workers with an income of less than $ 50,000, of whom 87 percent state interest.

American employees also want faster reimbursements from their employers, with studies showing that slow, check-based processes can cause financial harm to workers. According to a recent report, nearly 40 percent of US employees spent their personal money on labor at least once a month, and only a third of those surveyed received these payments within a week. However, the lack of quick and efficient payouts can have permanent financial consequences for employees, which can also affect their productivity at work.

Why Deft Spend Management is crucial for successful event planning

At major events, event planners need to keep an eye on numerous tiny details, many of which must be planned well in advance to ensure smooth sailing. Successful event planners have also learned to expect the unexpected, from late-on vendors to misplaced items to daily customer inquiries. According to Christine Altieri, founder of the event management company AE Events, managing this expenditure requires flexible and simple tools, as event planners must be able to meet these and other requirements on site without disrupting such events. For more information on how your company uses flexible spending tools to ensure that events run as planned, see the Play Book’s Feature Story.

How companies and their employees can avoid frustrating tax mistakes

The tax season can be irritating for all newly developed people, especially if the company still relies on outdated spending tools that require employees to spend hours checking paper documents and documents. However, manual systems can not only exacerbate tax season frustrations. It can make it difficult to identify forgotten expenses or important tax documents that need to be submitted. These mistakes can be costly, especially for small businesses, but many of them use more innovative tools to ensure that this doesn’t happen. Visit the Playbooks Deep Dive to learn how businesses and employees can avoid costly mistakes in the tax season.

About the playbook

The Workforce Spend Playbook, a PYMNTS and Bento for companies shows the changing landscape of spending management solutions and how improved services affect spending management in the field, back office operations and the bottom line of SMEs.

