We won’t sugar coat it: the news is really exciting at the moment. It’s stressful for you to think about reading it, and it forces us to cover it here. There are of course different ways to manage your anxiety during the pandemic, and we really think you should check these out, but one of the best tools for managing stress is Fourier and very accessible: pets

Dogs, cats, and other petable friends are truly human best friends in helping your stress level. Petting a furry friend like a dog can actually reduce stress and release happy chemicals like oxytocin into your brain. Worry, it’s great for blood pressure. Of course, not everyone has access to a dog or cat, so here are a few pictures of them (and the hottest celebs holding them) to ease your tired mind and heart.

Let’s start with our good boy king: Chris Evans.

Happy #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/5zODV5AWq5

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 26, 2019

Let’s keep up with the Avengers:

Happy #NationalPuppy from me and this little guy at pic.twitter.com/91IZekVHVl

– Mark Rufalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 23, 2019

Here is a full video of Brie Larson playing with puppies:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPX8vA9z6AI (/ embed)

And more

। | Sebastian with a “guy” puppy on TIFF! pic.twitter.com/6dhoxjk8e0

– Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) September 11, 2018

Not a dog, but probably better:

But there are other great men in the general where there are puppies:

Here’s a video of Dev Patel with a puppy to bless your timeline pic.twitter.com/inUPPY7idG

– Best of the best Dev Patel (@bestofpatel) March 10, 2020

Okay so maybe this slip clip of Daniel Craig’s dance with a puppy is the biggest thing I’ve ever had pic pic.twitter.com/GSQEAPlJ6b

– Eli (@Readerskravitz) March 7, 2020

Not only is Hartley Sawyer great in The Flash, he is also a dog lover who has worked tirelessly on leisure to rescue pit bulls in LA!

We hope everyone had a fun macabre Halloween. Happy Halloween from me, Batmag and Bibin! #HeavyHeLawin #AdumptonShopPick.Twitter / TIHZ5F9DDV

– Hartley Sawyer (@heartleswear) November 1, 2019

In Arrowover, on the other hand, Katie Lotz likes her sweet boy Beazley! (He’s doing good!)

Let’s keep it CW.

Another ghost hunter, sheriff in the eastern city:

We found someone bigger than Dan Levy.

Delivery with puppies on the Orlando venue today pic.twitter.com/OgBNc9GvMC

– Billy Elish Updates (@HellishUpdates) March 10, 2020

Go back to the standards and another well-known rescuer of Pitts.

Kiss. #NationalPitBurlRavenessDay @wagSandWalks @RSPA_Official @ ASPCA pic.twitter.com/Z4NypUFbCg

– Patrick Stewart (@SirPatsTu) October 26, 2019

If we were among the stars we could not forget John Boyega.

That’s good Sort of works.

Just remember that old meme of a cat that looks like the driver of the pic pic.twitter.com/3ahUIRvGGl

– Talking Movies: Oxford (@ oxford_movies) November 11, 2019

Chickens, we don’t even need these humans. Check out this needle:

It will be ok pic.twitter.com/7CPeHoMbLw think

– Bilbo 🟠 (@thegodcatboy) March 11, 2020

You don’t pick up there. Picwtwitter.com/3kOpLcNd0X

– Oh my gosh! (@OhMaiKirgi) March 9, 2020

If you need further assistance, please suggest fun places like the #DogsOfInstagram tag. Or you can do what I do when I feel so bad, and of course the YouTube videos of “Goats are screaming like humans” must have a notch.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpccpglnNf0 (/ embed)

The same Goats, same.

(Image: Screencap)

