Managers violated Americans’ civil rights by hiring H-1B workers

A group of Americans will be presenting evidence in June to a second jury that their employer deliberately discriminated against, hiring H-1B Indian workers, even though Indians cost more.

Americans convinced their first jury in a June 2019 lawsuit against Molina Healthcare Inc., but the judge quickly stated a mistrial before the jury could announce his verdict, said James Otto, the lawyer. California that helped win the case.

The judge “said the tests were too damaging, of course yes; we won!” Otto said, “He didn’t know whether to cry or laugh when he said this, he was so stupid. However much this judge tried to arrest us, he couldn’t stop us.”

After the mysterious decision was made, “We need to try the full case again,” Otto told Breitbart News, which added, “I will make some allegations to remove Judge (Michael) Kim and reinstate the verdict.”

The case began in 2009 when California-based Molina Healthcare Inc. began sending additional work to the Indian H-1B visiting workers who were imported and employed by Cognizant Technology Solutions, a management outsourcing company. Indians, as per the demand. Molina manages Medicaid and Medicare programs for a number of states, including Florida.

In 2010, Molina fired 40 Americans on the grounds that they were cutting costs. That statement was a fraud, which allowed American employees to sue despite the normal statute of limitations expiring, Otto said.

Otto has already won four lawsuits against the company. He declined to provide details of the lawsuits and cited non-disclosure agreements.

The trial on June 22 will cover the claims of 18 fired Americans, asking for $ 4 million each, plus reinstatement, back pay and court costs. The lead actor is Jonathan Beasley, and is joined by 17 other Americans, including Irina Masharova, Ann Rahtouni, Marcelo Pineda, Tsung-Hsien Shen, Tim Luk, Partha Choudry and Tim Nguyen.

The group is assisted by evidence from Josephine Wittenberg, HR. He met frequently with John Molina, the financial officer of Molina Healthcare, and with Amir Desai, the information officer for India.

Wittenberg said company officials lied to U.S. workers about the reasons for his firing:

Desai made de facto false statements to 40 accomplished U.S. workers, including DEFENDANTS, at the January 14, 2010, layoff.

I discovered that MOLINA did NOT “need to reduce costs on the board”. From my observations and discussions with other managers, no other “cost reduction measures” were adopted. In fact, there were no “financial losses” as MOLINA increased more in 2009 than in 2008. The fact that DESAI was aware of at the time of its intervention, but did not tell 40 workers in the United States, including the DEFENDANTS.

After the massive layoff on January 14, 2010, I learned that MOLINA did not cut labor costs in the computer science department, but increased labor costs by hiring more computer workers. Indian employees and contractors could not do the job due to lack of experience and expertise. Eugina Serpik, MOLINA’s manager at the IT department, complained to me and Ms. Sood and his manager, Carol Smith, that he could not complete his tasks because competent staff members had been replaced by incompetent staff that did not. could possibly do the job. This situation was so serious that Molina provided Ms. Serpik with extra money to solve the situation.

Laura Onufrock, who worked as the budget and security officer at Molina’s computer department, offered a second deposit. She alleged:

In 2006, DESAI informed the Senior Management of MOLINA, including myself, that it would prefer to hire only Indians from India. I observed and observed how the national origin of the computer science department changed uniformly in 2006 to over 95 percent Indian in 2010.

DESAI would always bring an Indian H1B contractor provided by Cognizant before seeking a U.S. employee. I followed this practice closely (almost an obsession with DESAI) because it really increased MOLINA’s labor cost and infused the computer department’s budget and capital, both current and projected.

I told senior management at DESAI and MOLINA in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 that the cost of H1B contractors, at least from Cognizant, was 144% higher than current U.S. workers, including managers and benefits. Actual (budgetary) numbers show that MOLINA paid, on average, $ 50 an hour to U.S. workers, the salary and benefits presented, as opposed to the cost of H1B contractors’ labor $ 72 per hour.

MOLINA’s top management insisted on hiring Indians at any cost or expense, regardless of the fact that U.S. workers were less expensive, more experienced, and more knowledgeable about business systems. This practice has been seen in many departments, such as accounting, claims and support.

In 2010, after massive layoffs by U.S. workers, computer lab labor costs declined out of control. It exceeded its labor budget by more than $ 5.5 million in the first quarter, due to the recruitment of so many full-time (Indian) employees to replace laid-off American workers.

The lawsuit claims match the personal reports of many other Americans who lost their jobs and careers to one million Indian visa workers imported by U.S. managers, and directly contradict many corporate group claims.

Molina and Cognizant did not respond to multiple requests from Breitbart News.

Business groups say H-1B workers are needed to fill vacancies, but at Molina, imported workers allegedly replaced employed and skilled Americans.

Business groups say outsourcing saves money, but it was a budget for Molina.

Business activists also say that imported Indians are qualified graduates, but according to reports, Molina natives include “incompetent staff who couldn’t possibly do their job”.

Business groups also say U.S. executives are following the law, but in a Molina lawsuit, Otto’s lawsuit says senior executives knew they discriminated against Americans.

In Otto’s plan in 2017, Molina’s board fired CEO Mario Molina and CFO John Molina.

Molina is mainly owned by investment firms. Wall Street investors, including wealthy individuals and retirement funds, often pressure CEOs to reduce costs and maximize profits to increase their values.

The Los Angeles newspaper reported in March that Molina had fired another 240 Americans in 2019, as she hired an Indian company, Infosys Solutions, to head her computer science department in Long Beach, California. Infosys is one of the leading Indian-owned outsourcing companies managed by India. The report said:

Molina’s latest round of layoffs is in a robust year for the insurance giant, which posted $ 707 million in net revenue in 2018 based on $ 18.9 billion revenue, compared to a loss of $ 512 million in 2017 with revenue of $ 19.9 billion.

Molina sold its business to Molina Medicaid Solutions to DXC Technology Co. DXC is a U.S.-owned, investor-owned, outsourced company in India.

Molina’s (P / E) price-to-earnings ratio is $ 12.17, which means that each dollar cut off expenses can add approximately $ 12 to its share value. The company’s stock is worth about $ 8.7 billion on Wall Street, after up from about $ 14 a share in 2011, to $ 140 in 2020.

Government data show that one million Indian contract workers have white collar jobs in technology, banking, health, etc.

Indian procurement ignores many EEOC laws and is expanding amid the silence and media silence.

Otto says he hopes to find other Molina employees for additional demands.

Other lawyers can follow suit, he said, to bring lawsuits against the many West Coast companies that have discriminated against Americans by hiring large numbers of Indians. Potential goals include many Silicon Valley elite companies that have hired so many visiting staff in India that few American graduates remain employees at research centers that once produced innovative products that created the Silicon Valley boom.

Kotchen & Low is a D.C.-based company that has filed several lawsuits against discrimination against subcontractor companies. Jay Palmer, a U.S. software professional whose work he has transferred to Indian workers, is helping Indian workers fight their Indian employers in U.S. court.

The new lawsuit Infosys helps explain how the huge pressure on the H-1B / OPT’s outsourcing economy rewards Indian managers for discriminating against American graduates, including Indian legal immigrants.

Follow the money, all the way to India.

Molina is a healthcare company, so Indian workers care about getting their computers dirty as customers pay their bills and make Medicare and Medicaid claims, and their shareholders count their benefits.

The company has nearly 1,500 Indian contractors and few U.S. software experts, said Otto, which reflects the preference of managers for compliant Indians which is widely shared by many other healthcare companies in Connecticut, New Jersey, Texas and other states. .

Such trust in accomplished Indian outsourced workers is priced immensely. This price is the loss of competitiveness caused by the lack of able-bodied American experts who are willing to discuss with managers in offices governed by a professional culture of professionalism, say several American professionals who work with technology companies in the United States.

H-1B contractors are narcotics for complacent executives and empire-building human resources managers, a 30-year veteran of the industry told Breitbart News.

He said HR managers prefer a stable workforce and predictable hiring patterns. The H-1B program is a perfect match because it allows HR managers to deliver employees to company managers through a full-service subcontractor, which is usually an Indian H-1B company. “One of the quotes I heard was from an HR person. She said, ‘Thank goodness, because we no longer have to treat these tech bastards as rock stars.’

American companies now employ, directly or indirectly, approximately one million Indian workers, including approximately 650,000 H-1B Indian workers.

Most contracting subcontractors are also Indians, said the veteran, who, like everyone else, hides his identity to prevent reprisals from Indian recruiters and managers. These Indian managers benefit from the import of compliant Indians, so they prefer to overlook ambitious and innovative Americans, and have little objection from complacent American HR managers.

In fact, many Indians software work is sold to Indians by Indians, through a half-hidden market of nepotism and bounce, according to professionals in the United States and Indians. “Indians hire Indians,” according to numerous professionals who refuse to speak on the record.

Indians hired through the H-1B process are ready to be supported because they know they can get green cards for themselves and their children if they only follow the orders. They also know that they can be sent to India at any time if they violate the hierarchical rules set in the Indian workplace culture. “It’s indentured easement,” said the industry veteran.

In Silicon Valley, American-style professionalism has been ruled out in favor of India’s ethnic and caste policy, said another experienced technology professional who worked for Indians managers in offices. of Indian majority:

God will help you if you make the mistake of asking someone (the job), but if you start asking someone, every meeting (Indian) around you and solve the problem (to hide the error from other departments) . So it’s kind of awesome shit. It is the most frustrating thing.

“I saw this again and again,” he said, adding, “I was pro-H-1B when it started, but then it came to a point. … You miscalculate a few times and you realize: “Hey, these guys!” You have to protect yourself.

However, U.S. executives do prefer the calm work forces provided by Indian subcontractors, the 30-year veteran said:

Innovation, true innovation, is chaotic. If you go back and read Tom Peters’ book on chaos and excellence and the like, you have the idea that chaos reigns supreme in a truly innovative enterprise. Chaos is completely uncontrollable by management and human resources. It is not controllable. Well. They hate it. They want to do everything they can to get rid of genuine iconoclastic behavior that drives the border because it is dangerous (for their careers).

Managers’ preference for compliant Indian labor has greatly hurt American professionals. An November 2019 article, titled “The Real Class War,” describes the impact of managers’ disregard for:

The valley has never been particularly fertile for salaried professionals and the “engineers” hired by these companies, who still do less today than their counterparts on Wall Street or under the great laws. Nursery office space and other exaggerated benefits often distract employees from this harsh reality. The average salary for computer workers in the United States, who often have to live in expensive cities, is only $ 81,000. On the other hand, the increasing number of engineers, even in the most prestigious companies, is hired on temporary contracts. When the artificial growth model stops, employees can expect massive layoffs, notwithstanding “anti-hierarchy” propaganda. Companies such as Uber and WeWork are the latest cases, but employees of many technology companies have surprisingly high job security concerns: more than 70 percent of Tesla, eBay and Snapchat employees said they were afraid of being fired. , according to a survey released this year.

In October 2019, Mercury news reported from Silicon Valley:

Uber has doubled the number of government approvals it has received for hiring foreign workers through this year’s controversial H-1B visa, while tapping hundreds of skilled employees, state and federal data.

The San Francisco giant has shown in a California employment department this February that it has laid off about 400 workers in its city offices and in Palo Alto this February. The presentation showed that the firm’s software engineers were the most important, with more than 125 people on the loose.

Uber, meanwhile, has received federal approval this year for 299 new H-1B visas – work permits for jobs that require specialized skills – compared to 152 in 2018 and 158 in 2017, according to data from United States citizenship and immigration. It is unclear if Uber plans to use all of these visas or when new H-1B workers could be obtained. Getting visas usually cost thousands of dollars.

This combination of compliant American managers and compliant Indian workers abolishes disruptive innovation in many American companies, a 30-year veteran in mid-February told Breitbart News:

(The H-1B’s workforce) has become a part of American business culture, and it has been wrong and wrong from the beginning. It has done more than economic damage to this country; we lost our competitive and innovative advantage because of it. Guaranteed what is happening.

The bill is already being sold.

Silicon Valley CEOs are losing key competition against Chinese companies, said a Feb. 27 paper by Eric Schmidt, one of the former Silicon Valley chiefs who served as Google’s CEO, while the industry dismissed. its American workforce.

The Valley needs a rescue from Washington, D.C., he wrote to the New York Times, failing to note the role of CEOs in destroying innovation:

Major trends are not in our favor. American leadership in artificial intelligence, for example, is precarious. A.I. it will open new frontiers in everything from biotechnology to banking and is also a Department of Defense priority. Leading the world in A.I. it is essential to grow our economy and protect our security. A recent study considering more than 100 metrics found that the United States is far ahead of China today, but will fall behind in five or ten years. China also has almost twice as many supercomputers and about 15 times more 5G base stations deployed than the United States. If current trends continue, China’s general investment in research and development is expected to exceed US’s in 10 years, at the same time as its economy is projected to be larger than ours.

The demand

Otto’s suit includes many details of Molina’s policy of discarding Americans in favor of Indians:

It is a case of wrongful termination and retaliation that results from the plaintiffs’ violation of civil rights.

…

The complaint alleges causes of action, including wrongful termination, discrimination of national origin, retaliation, violation of Article 1102.5 of the Labor Code, as well as intentional affectation of emotional distress and violation of the Unfair Business Practices Act.

…

Supriya Sood, former Vice President of Human Resources, investigated and found illegal discrimination in the computer science department. Ms. Sood was fired for his part in the investigation, and Molina instituted his legal actions.

Josephine Wittenberg, the former Director of Human Resources who investigated and found illegal discrimination in the computer science department. Ms Wittenberg was fired on her part in the investigation, and Molina had her court action settled.

To Stuart Zwicke, a former construction project manager who oversaw all IT functions, as they related to various projects throughout the U.S., Mr. Zwicke told Amir Deasi that Molina preferred to import Indian nationals instead of U.S. workers. . He was fired for protesting discrimination and Molina settled his court action;

Cognizant and Molina’s plan to illegally discriminate against plaintiffs were more than two years old. In early 2008, Desai began rolling out the conspiracy plan to its chief operating officer, Terry Bayer, and to its chief executive, Mario Molina, to turn it into a department that would have contractors and contractors in India. Cognizant’s business model is to incorporate computer contractors from India.

…

Desai told Onufrock, “We have an obligation with Cognizant. They are not, this is not going to change.” Desai routinely employed Cognizant contractors, who were all Indians, to take the IT positions before he searched for a non-Indian, increasing thus Molina’s labor cost and increasing IT budget, both real and projected Onufrock noticed that national IT origin make-up went from diverse in 2006 to more than 95% Indian in 2010 .

…

For example, IT manager Plaintiff Villanueva testified that in 2009 he was instructed by his superior, Indian IT Director Nitin Gotmare, to inflate the estimated hours needed for IT projects by 2010, so that IT could get approval to hire. more contractors.

…

completion was not necessary as there were hundreds of available computer jobs to be completed in 2010 and Molina had planned large numbers of IT projects. For example, the HIM project alone created over 1,120 new jobs. This led to Molina adding at least 44 new employees and 108 new contractors immediately after the plaintiffs were terminated in 2010. In 2011, Molina added 60 more jobs and 315 contractors. All of these new positions were filled by Indian individuals, which was Desai’s intention below.

…

At the end of 2010, Ms. Sood and Josephine Wittenberg, an HR director, conducted an inquiry into claims that Desai had discriminated against plaintiffs and other computer people. Ms. Sood has been discussing with Desai the lack of diversity in his computer department since 2008. Sood learned that the contractors who provided through Cognizant were not the most qualified people to do the job.

HR research found that the vast majority of company-wide promotions were employees of national or indigenous origin, excluding non-Indian employees; there was an unequal level of action or discipline taken in the event of a mistake by Indian employees as opposed to non-Indian employee; Molina had a preference for hiring Indian employees and contractors over non-Indian workers; Molina terminated non-Indian employees, citizens or residents, and replaced them with nationally or indigenous employees and contractors, many of whom had first-semester visas; many employees and contractors spoke Indian dialects at meetings, which excluded the participation of non-Indian employees. Desai stated that he would prefer to hire individuals of national or indigenous origin who are also under 40 years of age and men.

HR research found that there was a hostile work environment in IT in part, because management did not hide its preference for Indian employees and contractors. HR research found that Molina was related to discrimination of national origin / ancestry. Ms. Sood was concerned that Molina would be involved in illegal activities in connection with her preference for Indian employees and contractors over everyone else. Ms. Sood told Molina 4 or 5 times that he did not comply with labor laws, and asked Molina to comply with his employment obligations, including issues of national discrimination.

