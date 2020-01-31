Manatee Co. Man accused of hanging with power cord over Bellen’s dog

MANATEE COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – A Manatee County man is charged with animal and child abuse after MPs claimed he hung another man’s dog for barking.

Marine Disabled Veteran Richard Hunt says his neighbor Robert Leroy Edwards, 38, has strangled his Midnight emotional support dog. Midnight was on his son’s property in Manatee County when it happened.

According to MPs, Edwards killed the dog by wrapping and hanging an electrical cord around the dog’s neck.

“When I got the call, my son screamed on the phone to hang up my dog,” Hunt said. “So that was when I was on the phone.”

Hunt rushed to the property and the Manatee County MPs were already there, and midnight was dead.

Investigators say Edwards went into his house and asked a child to help him remove the dog’s remains. When the child refused, detectives said Edwards hit him in the face. MPs have also charged him with child abuse.

Hunt can’t imagine how someone could be so cruel.

“It’s so terrible what he did to this dog. I keep thinking about how my dog ​​suffered and how she looked at him and whimpered to try to get away, it’s just terrible,” Hunt said. What kind of person can that be? It’s disgusting. ”

Now Hunt vows to make it to every hearing with Edwards, hoping that the legal system will blame him for what he’s accused of.

“He has to have the book thrown at him. And if the book isn’t heavy enough, we have to find more books, Hunt said. “That’s how I feel about it.”

The authorities have not disclosed where the incident occurred as this could allow the victim to be identified.

Edwards is held in prison without a bond.