Manatee County commissioners enact short-term curfew

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County commissioners handed a local short term curfew Friday afternoon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew is powerful promptly and will start out at 11 p.m. and previous as a result of 5 a.m.

It would prohibit non-critical vacation through the night time and early early morning several hours, excluding vacation for foods, medicine and employment.

County commissioners say the curfew will assist free the roads for very first responders and all those on the frontlines battling the virus and will even further implement social distancing.

“Obviously none of us have been in this predicament just before. When I ran for county commissioner I didn’t really contemplate it to be a existence or demise task exactly where we’d be making lifestyle or death selections,” stated County Chair Betsy Benac. “We have not been questioned to in reality weigh in on existence or dying selections but which is what we’re carrying out currently. So I take this extremely significantly when we’re asked to make conclusions for the public health. I do not do this in a political way in any way and the plan that somehow had been trampling on people’s legal rights, you betcha. And are we scaring people? You betcha. We want people to be afraid. We want them to stay property.”

As of Friday night, Manatee County has 104 coronavirus circumstances and three fatalities as a result of the virus.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 11,545 circumstances and 195 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ purchase in outcome as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Vacationers from NY tri-point out spot and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days beneath new government buy

Florida colleges closed by means of at minimum May perhaps 1

