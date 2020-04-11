Manatee County commissioners extend short term curfew, will open county boat ramps

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County commissioners resolved Friday late afternoon to prolong its non permanent area curfew for a further week.

The curfew, which was initally enacted on April 3, goes from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and would prohibit non-necessary travel through the evening and early morning hrs, excluding journey for meals, medication and employment.

A revision was also designed to the curfew. Now, according to the commissioners, the purchase will not be enforced on private attributes this means legislation enforcement can only break up huge groups if they are in a general public place.

On April 3, county commissioners claimed the curfew would assistance no cost the streets for to start with responders and people on the frontlines preventing the virus and will further more implement social distancing.

“Obviously none of us have been in this condition right before. When I ran for county commissioner I didn’t actually consider it to be a life or death work the place we’d be building lifestyle or death conclusions,” explained County Chair Betsy Benac. “We have not been questioned to in actuality weigh in on lifestyle or demise conclusions but that’s what we’re accomplishing currently. So I just take this exceptionally seriously when we’re questioned to make choices for the general public well being. I do not do this in a political method in any way and the strategy that by some means were being trampling on people’s legal rights, you betcha. And are we scaring people today? You betcha. We want persons to be worried. We want them to remain property.”

Officials say county boat ramps will reopen Monday, April 13 by 3 p.m.

As of Friday evening, Manatee County has 200 coronavirus conditions and 13 deaths as a final result of the virus.

