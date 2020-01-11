Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will keep an eye on Phil Foden when David Silva leaves

Loading...

% MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d9%

% MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d10%

Phil Foden seems to have a bright future in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is ready to put his faith in the “incredible, quot; Phil Foden to fill the void when David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season.

% MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d11%

% MINIFYHTML8133722cb3e7b64aa13e374d8cacd34d12%

The 34-year-old gamemaker announced last summer that this would be his last campaign at Etihad Stadium.

But instead of looking elsewhere for replacement, Guardiola plans to give the English U21 international more chances next season, despite the midfielder starting only eight games in all competitions this period.

“Phil is a great player, but he still needs to improve things,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes it takes time to understand exactly what you have to do, sometimes you have to be patient.”

“But David will leave this season and we’re not going to buy any player in his position because we have Phil. We trust Phil. If we don’t believe in him, we can go to the market to replace David, but we have Phil.”

A villa versus Man City

Life

Teenmates Eric Garcia, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle have also received tips for a bright future after having tried the action of the first team in recent weeks.

However, with the city still pursuing success in two national cup competitions and the Champions League, Guardiola admits that it cannot afford to take a lot of risks with inexperienced players.

David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season

“I want to help young players here, but this is a demanding club,” he added. “You have to win games. Even if you win four titles here, that’s not enough, and that’s the truth.”

“We won four titles last season and it wasn’t enough because we didn’t win the Champions League.”

“That’s the reality, and the young players here have to take on incredible central defenders and incredible midfielders.”

“It’s a difficult reality that exceptional players like Phil Foden don’t play the minutes they should play because we have other great players.”

New Year, the same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to win the £ 250,000 jackpot for the sixth time this season.