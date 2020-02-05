Manchester City expresses “very strong interest” in Red Bull Salzburg – child prodigy Luka Reischl

According to reports, Manchester City keeps a close eye on Red Bull Salzburg youngster Luka Reischl.

Italian company Calcio Mercato claims that the reigning Premier League champion has expressed “a very strong interest” in the 16-year-old.

Getty Images

Luka Reischl, who works for the Austrian U-16 year-olds, is of interest to some of the largest European clubs

The teen sensation who acts as a striker has scored 16 goals in 10 academy games this season.

Overall, Reischl scored a remarkable 63 goals in just 41 appearances.

Reischl’s ability in front of the gate has not gone unnoticed and has found the nickname “target machine” on the way there.

Reischl has already made numerous appearances for the Austrian youth teams, most recently among the U-15 and U-16 year olds.

If Reischl continues its hot form, more interested applicants will certainly get into the argument, which could lead to a fight for its services.

Salzburg therefore runs the risk of losing the adolescent for a nominal fee – unless he does a professional pens-to-paper deal.

Reischl was awarded the best player gong at the Istria Cup last year. This tournament is considered the most important international youth competition in the world.