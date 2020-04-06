Manchester City player apologizes for meeting prostitutes – WTF?

That doesn’t seem to be the most important thing for us …

Kyle Walker, football (AKA football) player Manchester City In the UK, it is regrettable that prostitutes were invited to a “locking party” when they had to be placed under quarantine at home due to the coronavirus.

It would be one thing if you stole skivvies among workers on average one day, but given last night’s behavior, it’s a clear violation of the UK’s anti-social guidelines.

The 21-year-old followers told the Sun that on the evening of March 24, Walker’s luxury residence called him (using the name “Kai”) to meet another friend. The ladies arrived around 10:30 p.m. The service left at 2pm after paying £ 2,200 (about $ 2,700) in cash for the service.

The 29-year-old divorced his long-lost girlfriend after it was reported earlier this year that another woman was pregnant.

A few days later, he posted a PSA-style video Instagram, want your followers to be at home (if you want to be technical, he did it) on behalf of key employees:

In a statement, England defender Walker apologized for his actions:

I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for the choice I made last week. I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings with me a sense of responsibility. So I want to apologize to family, friends, football clubs, fans and the public.

There are heroes making significant changes in society right now, and I want to highlight and support their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work last week. My actions are very different from what I should do when I am locked up. ”

Manchester City also responded.

“We’re disappointed to hear that statement. Kyle’s quick statement, apology, and internal discipline will be enforced in the coming days.”

Walker could be fined for his actions. An earlier statement from the team acknowledged “the situation surrounding Kyle Walker’s private life, which violates the rules of British congestion and social unrest.” It is unclear what will happen as the Premier League is suspended indefinitely during the ICYMI and COVID-19 outbreaks.

