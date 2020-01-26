Manchester City punishes 10-man Fulham 4-0 to reach the FA Cup in the round of 16 | Sports

Manchester City’s Phil Foden in action with Fulham’s Stefan Johansen at Etihad Stadium, Manchester January 26th 2020. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Manchester City defending champions beat the 10-man Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Gabriel Jesus scored two goals in the second half.

All of Fulham’s championship team’s hopes of rioting at Etihad Stadium were dashed in less than six minutes after Captain Tim Ream received his marching orders to pull Jesus into the box.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted the penalty for his fifth city goal of the season before Bernardo Silva scored 2-0 for the hosts.

Phil Foden pushed the ball over the edge of the box to Silva, who made a sharp turn before driving the ball past Fulham’s goalkeeper Marek Rodak into the bottom right corner.

In the second half, City carved on to Fulham, and substitute Raheem Sterling hit the bar at close range on the hour.

The game was eventually put to bed by Brazilian striker Jesus, who scored two goals in quick succession and scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. – Reuters