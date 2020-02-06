Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has to give up West Ham after Tottenham’s defeat

Raheem Sterling was expelled from the Man City Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.

The striker limped in the final stages of his 0-2 loss to Spurs last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Raheem Sterling picked up the thigh injury against Tottenham

Further tests have shown that he has suffered an injury to his left thigh muscles and will miss his next league game.

There was also no indication from Man City when Sterling would likely be absent or whether he would be available for the next game after the winter break against Leicester.

The club said in a statement, “Raheem Sterling will miss West Ham’s visit after it has been found to have injured the left thigh.

“The striker canceled our game in Tottenham six minutes before the end on Sunday and was rated by the CFA on Thursday.

“He is also monitored during the winter break.

“Everyone in the city wishes Raheem a full and quick recovery.”

Sterling has scored 20 goals in all City competitions this season and was on track to ever score for the club.

The English international quickly started the season in his first three games with five goals, including a hat trick against West Ham.

The 25-year-old’s goals have dried up in the past few weeks, but his absence is still a major blow to the club.



