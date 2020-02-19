[manchester-metropolis-again-to-successful-ways-as-relegation-threatened-west-ham-lose-for-fourth-absent-match-running]

Manchester Town returned to successful approaches with a 2- earn in opposition to relegation threatened Manchester City at the Etihad.

Objectives from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne either side of the split were plenty of to seal a comfy victory for Pep Guardiola’s guys, who now lie 22 points off the runaway leaders Liverpool.

Getty Photos Kevin De Bruyne scored his 11th objective of the year in the victory above the Hammers

Jesus squandered an chance to give City the lead within six minutes, dispossessed by Ryan Fredericks as he attempted to uncover a way around goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The hosts did edge in front immediately after fifty percent an hour, when Rodri’s header from De Bruyne corner identified the internet.

West Ham dropped Fredericks to an clear shoulder personal injury soon prior to the hour mark and City doubled their advantage by De Bruyne before long right after.

The Belgium international squeezed a very low strike inside of the in the vicinity of article to cap a neat passing go from the residence side.

