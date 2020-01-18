Manchester United almost reaches agreement to replace Paul Pogba

It’s time for Manchester United fans to get excited …

The January move is well underway and the Premier League teams are planning their best strategy for the rest of the season. That said, diving deep into the transfer window might be the best solution for Manchester United, which is struggling to keep pace with the top four.

After missing his main goal earlier in the window, Erle Braut Haaland, United Ole boss Gunnar Solskjaer will be determined to catch up with his supporters with a big blow. The news was announced yesterday that Paris Saint-Germain will not sell Edinson Cavani in this transfer window.

However, the Red Devils don’t let these two disappointments defeat them. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United is “on the verge of concluding an agreement” with Sporting Lisbon for the signing of offensive midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Having sparked a lot of interest in the Premier League in the past, the Red Devils will know everything Fernandes can bring to the club.

Fernandes has been in exceptional shape this season, which could easily increase the valuation of Sporting for him. Especially in the Europa League, he made excellent displays. More particularly, I remember that it dominated by itself the PSV. He had two goals and two assists in a classy performance.

Fernandes often plays between the attack lines and the midfield, often playing the role of anchor. Like Paul Pogba, he will often descend deep to pick up the ball and place his side on an attacking front. He has an excellent range of passes and his finish is impressive too.

If Manchester United wants to sell Pogba this transfer window, then Fernandes would be the right person to bring. He would make the most of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and, if he cannot do so, then he will use his ability to score goals for Manchester United.

Do you think Bruno Fernandes is the right person for Manchester United?