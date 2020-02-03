Manchester United asked Edinson Cavani to sign the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper in Robin van Persie’s transfer window this summer

Robin van Persie believes Manchester United should sign Edinson Cavani this summer.

The 32-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Edinson Cavani is no longer guaranteed a starting place at PSG

After a back injury from Marcus Rashford, Cavani was United’s goal in January. However, due to the wage demands of the attacker from Uruguay, who allegedly demanded two and a half, a move was said not to have come about – annual wages above £ 360,000 a week.

Instead, United brought former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on the transfer date.

And during a question and answer session on Twitter, Van Persie clearly believes that his former club will need to improve his front line when asked which striker United should bring to Old Trafford in the next window.

The Dutchman, who scored 58 goals in three years from 2012 to 2015, replied: “Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine.”

Since joining PSG in 2013 to Napoli, worth £ 55m, Cavani has scored 136 league goals in 196 games.

But he’s currently behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order at Parc des Princes.

He has only played four Ligue 1 games this season, but was limited to two appearances in the Champions League.