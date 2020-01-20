Manchester United ban Marcus Rashford for two months

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United suffered a serious back injury which will keep him sidelined in the long term.

Manchester United’s loss to Liverpool was not the worst thing that happened to them on Sunday, after the club learned that Marcus Rashford had a stress fracture in the back. The injury should eliminate it for at least two months.

Rashford apparently wore the injury for a while now and made it worse in his game against Wolverhampton.

According to The Guardian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“Marcus suffered a stress fracture against Wolverhampton. I do not know how long he will be absent. We will give him enough time to heal. It normally takes six weeks before you start lightly, probably, and then it will take time to get back into shape. “

While Solskjaer has denied that the back injury was something Rashford was wearing, there are reports to the contrary.

Rashford had a single stress fracture on his back, now has a double stress fracture after the Wolves game. Should be absent for 2-3 months. He also has a piece of bone floating in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove it. Played through immense pain to help #mufc

Henry Winter’s description contradicts what the United manager said and shows the extent of the injury Rashford suffered.

If what Winter reported is true, it does not reflect Solskjaer well.

Why play Rashford who already has a back injury and makes it worse? Why risk an additional injury while playing it during an FA Cup match?

United lacked depth in the attacking position and are now losing their best up option for the foreseeable future.

To make matters worse, Solskjaer couldn’t get rid of Romelu Lukaku quickly enough and he is experiencing a resurgence in Italy with Inter Milan.

Manchester United must now exit the transfer market and find a replacement as they seek to finish in the top four in order to play in the Champions League next season. They will not be the only ones looking for an attacker either with Harry Kane injured for Spurs and Barcelona considering whether or not to find someone to replace the injured Luis Suarez.

ESPN says Solskjaer has said the club may be looking to buy a replacement, but time is running out.

As for Rashford, he faces a long way back and his participation in England for the Euros this summer is seriously questioned.